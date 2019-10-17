Latino Youth Meet With Lawmakers in Washington to Advocate for Clean Energy

Latinx youth keep showing their commitment to protecting the environment. A Mi Familia Vota delegation comprised of 15 Latino students representing diverse regions and congressional districts across the country visited Capitol Hill to advocate for 100 percent clean energy. The Gen Z and millennial group discussed a wide range of environmental issues impacting their communities during numerous visits with lawmakers.

“The 100 percent clean economy represents an environmental solution for the communities that the youth represent,” stated a press release. “Through cleaner sources of energy, the Act will help mitigate the impacts of climate change while providing well-paying green jobs nationwide with a focus on low-income communities and communities of color. MFV has focused its recent environmental efforts to supporting the 100 Percent Clean Economy Act of 2019 and raising awareness for the Act.”

The youth leaders also met with members from Defend Our Future, Environmental Defense Fund, Moms Clean Air Force and Ecomadres, LULAC, Green Latinos, and Ana Unruh Cohen, the staff director for the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

Image zoom (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Mi Familia Vota shared the following message on Instagram celebrating the meeting: “MFV’s Youth leaders traveled to Capitol Hill to meet their representatives and urge them to take action against climate change. After visiting 22 representatives from Texas, Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Colorado, we’re taking this experience back home and will pressure our representatives to follow through with their promises for a 100 percent clean energy economy.”