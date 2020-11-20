Meredith Launches Its First Spanish-Language Alexa Skill With People en Español

To help deal with the stress and anxiety brought on by 2020's struggles, in September, Health launched the interactive, voice-enabled Alexa Skill called My Daily Mindset. It's a 14-day affirmation journey filled with healthy, positive thoughts and reminders of self-love. Just say, "Alexa, open My Daily Mindset” to any Amazon Echo speaker or Alexa-enabled device (including the app on your phone) and enjoy new content daily.

Now, our Latino audience can enjoy this, too. Meredith Corporation just launched Mi Afirmación del Día, its first Spanish-language Alexa Skill in partnership with People en Español and Health. "We know that the Latinx community disproportionately suffers from anxiety and mental health issues, so offering this bilingual experience is a relevant and meaningful way to address the emotional well-being of this growing audience," said Peachy-Jean Retizos, senior manager of innovation at Meredith. "Inclusivity across communities was a key driver of Mi Afirmación del Día's development and will continue to be the focus of this unique and indispensable offering."

Catherine Levene, president and chief digital officer at Meredith Digital, added that Mi Afirmación del Día was designed and built by a group of multicultural women and "exemplifies the kind of inclusive products Meredith is committed to producing to reach and reflect our existing and new Spanish-language audiences."