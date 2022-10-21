Soar to New Heights with this Refreshing Mezcal Paloma Recipe
Earn your wings and indulge in the finer things in life with this cocktail recipe from Desolas Mezcal.
Mezcal has a way of evoking sensory memories tied to Mother Earth. From its unique smokiness to the time-honored traditions used to make it, mezcal cocktails have a special place in the hearts of many.
Now, with the thanks of Desolas Mezcal, folks everywhere can enjoy mezcal alongside another fan favorite: the Paloma.
Whether you're pairing it with delicious street-style carnitas tacos or your family's chili con carne recipe, Desolas' Paloma Especial cocktail will be a hit.
¡Disfruta!
Credit: Desolas Mezcal
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Desolas Mezcal
- 1.5 oz of grapefruit juice
- .5 oz of fresh lemon juice
- .75 oz of Aperol
- Splash of club soda
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a cup and stir to combine.
- Garnish with thyme or grapefruit wedge.