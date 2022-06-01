Explore These 7 Hidden Gems in Mexico for a Trip Worth Saying ¡Orale!
Mexico lindo has been a favorite destination for decades due to its rich culture and culinary traditions. To kick off our #HotChicaSummer series, this #WanderlustWednesday we're picking our fave hidden gems outside the usual touristic spots so you can say ¡orale!
Tulum
Nestled in the Mexican Caribbean, Tulum's white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and magestic nature will take your breath away. Visit its cenotes (natural skinholes) and its Mayan ruins to get rooted with ancient wisdom.
Unlike other beach destinations in Mexico, like Cancun or Acapulco, Tulum offers boutique hotels and nature-immersive lodging.
Suytun Cenote
Located in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, this cenote is one of the best and most shallow in Valladolid.
This monolithic cave offers a pathway to turquoise waters and impressive cave views that are totally instagrammable.
Hierve El Agua
Head north to Oaxaca for a taste of nature's artistic abilities. Hierve el Agua's charm are the calcified mineral waterfalls that have been frozen in time.
The waterfalls were created by mineral water that seeped through karstic limestone, creating the waterfalls on the ledge of a mountain. Two mineral pools are nested at the edge of the cliff.
Las Pozas: Xilitla Surrealist Gardens
Welcome to the surrealist world of British poet Edward James.
Located in the subtropical rainforest of the Sierra Gorda mountains, Las Pozas includes 80 acres of natural waterfalls and pools accompanied by concrete surrealist sculptures.
This "Garden of Eden" is a must!
Grutas Tolantongo
If you're looking for a spot to relax and enjoy, this is it! Drive to Hidalgo where you'll find these natural hot springs featuring a turquoise water playground.
The springs are part of a box canyon and underwater thermal pools.
San Miguel De Allende
Get lost in this Colonial gem North of Mexico City. San Miguel de Allende offers a mix of baroque, neoclassical and neogothic architecture blended with Mesoamerican and Hispanic culture.
The city features a thriving art scene, stunning festivals and an unforgettable culinary experience.
Taxco
If you're looking for a quick and enriching destination, then you must visit Taxco.
Located in the former silver-mining city of Guerrero, you'll be surprised by the striking colonial architecture and rich culture of this city.