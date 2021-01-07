Mexico Plans to Work With Joe Biden on Migrants' Issues

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Jake Sullivan, Biden's choice for national security adviser, have agreed that both governments will prioritize the structural causes of migration.

On Wednesday, Mexico's foreign ministry said that the country shares President-elect Joe Biden's focus on migrants' issues, and they want to work with the United States on ways to provide international aid and encourage economic development for Central America to achieve orderly and safe migration.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Jake Sullivan, Biden's appointee for national security adviser, agreed during a video call that both governments will prioritize the structural causes of migration. According to two Biden aides, the call was arranged to start efforts to build a joint policy soon after his inauguration on January 20.

"Attention to the structural causes of migration is a priority shared by the government of Mexico and by the next administration," the ministry said in the statement. "The vision focuses on the protection of the human rights of migrants and refugees, as well as on a regional response focused on economic development."

Image zoom Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Last year, Biden's team said that he and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador vowed in a phone call to undertake a "new approach" to migration issues that "offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey to the United States."

In the past two years, border arrests have reached their highest level, with recent caravans driven by coronavirus lockdowns and this fall's devastating hurricanes in Central America. Mexican officials have said they will not have tough enforcement measures aimed at stopping migrants making their way to the U.S. border.