Mexican Students to Learn Via Television This Fall

With just over half of households having access to the internet, TV may become a preferred method of remote learning.

Many students in Mexico returned to school on Monday for virtual classes, but for many of them, remote learning is not an easy option. According to government statistics, only 56 percent of households in the country have access to the internet, making distance learning extremely difficult. To mitigate this, the government is attempting to record a set of lessons for prekindergarten through high school that will then air on television, at least through December.

The government also plans to broadcast lessons via radio while the coronavirus pandemic continues to make it unsafe for students to resume in-person learning. "We have planned to have 640 programs, across 18 radio stations in 15 states of the country," Rodolfo Lara Ponte, director of these educational programs, told CNN. Ponte added that many of the programs have been recorded in indigenous languages; indigenous students are some of the most likely to be without internet access.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that both private and public schools in Mexico are facing a crisis because of the pandemic — about 2 million students at all levels are expected to quit private schools to attend public schools, which are already overcrowded. Some private schools, without tuition income, may end up closing.

Remote-only teaching has left many parents reluctant to continue paying the cost of tuition. "We're facing a tremendous crisis," Alfredo Villar, head of the National Association of Private Schools, told Reuters. "Many schools are running out of people and will very likely have to close."

Private schools have been trying to attract parents with discounts, scholarships, and other benefits, to mixed results. The Ministry of Public Education expects to have better numbers on the influx of students to the public school systems in September, have things have settled more.

Additional concerns have arisen about curriculum standards, which were considered poor even before the pandemic. Last year, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador canceled a reform that was supposed to improve teaching standards in Mexico, which is one of the worst-performing countries in the 37-nation Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.