Southern Mexico Hit By 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Oaxaca affected Southern and Central Mexico on Tuesday morning. The quake started about 14 miles south of Crucecita, a beach town in Oaxaca, and struck at 10:29 a.m. local time. Many buildings were destroyed, causing residents to flee their homes and offices to seek safety on the streets. Tuesday afternoon, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said there had been 147 aftershocks and officials warned that there would be more.

Image zoom CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images

Alejandro Murat, the governor of Oaxaca, said at least two people were killed and two were seriously injured. In a radio interview, he said one person died in Crucecita and the other in San Juan Ozolotepec. In a Twitter video, López Obrador was seen speaking to David León, Mexico’s national coordinator of civil protection. “Fortunately there was no major damage,” the president said. “Collapses, some broken glass, signage fell, walls, but nothing serious.”

