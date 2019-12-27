Femicide and violence against women continues to plague Mexico and other Latin American countries. Women in Mexico are fighting back, using their voices to protest and stand up against injustice. In this photo, hundreds of women took to the streets in Mexico City last year as part of the international day against violence against women.

Ilia Calderón, the co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, traveled to Mexico and El Salvador to investigate stories of brutal violence against Latinas. “This is a very serious problem in all of Latin America,” Calderón told People CHICA. “The statistics are alarming,” she added, mentioning Mexico, where over 3,600 women were killed last year, as just one example. “These are just cases that are known. There are also thousands of women who have disappeared.”