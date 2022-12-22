Technology is one of the few industries that possess the power to continually amaze us. One of those areas within the tech industry that seems to have everyone's eyes on it is the Metaverse/Web3 space.

Within the Metaverse/Web3 space, the possibilities of what can be and what can happen are endless, with something new happening every minute. This is one of the major factors that attracted Magnopus' Creative Director Ivone Alexandre to the space.

Another aspect that really attracts them to the Metaverse/Web3 space? The community aspect of everything that is being created.

They shared with People Chica, "If I had to pick one aspect that excites me most about metaverse spaces, it's that the most exciting strides being made have come from the ground up. The most successful social VR spaces are community-built. Communities are creating whole generative worlds in this space."

Man wearing VR technology interacting with virtual elements Man wearing VR technology interacting with virtual elements | Credit: Getty Images / We Are

But Alexandre admits there is still some work to do in order to create a better Metaverse/Web3 space for everyone.

"While these systems aren't necessarily equitable or accessible for everyone yet, the future of storytelling isn't and shouldn't be centralized to a small group of voices," they shared. "We're not necessarily here to tell our story, we're here to create systems, tools and experiences that allow other people to create and tell their own."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Alexandre explains why the Metaverse/Web3 is the next "new" frontier within the digital space to be explored and how we can continue creating space for women and LGBTQIA2S+ folks within the tech and design worlds.

Ivone Alexandre of Magnopus Ivone Alexandre of Magnopus | Credit: Ivone Alexandre / Magnopus

You don't hear about a lot of creatives working within the Metaverse/Web3 spaces. How do you get your start? What was your "aha" moment when you realized that this was where your heart and soul felt most fulfilled professionally?

I don't know if there's been an "aha" moment, more a gentle realization that all the spaces that I love to experience, create and problem-solve in have begun to evolve toward this new metaverse hypothesis. The fact that my literacy of 90s cartoon canon or opinions on role play in a video game like Overwatch now translate[s] to concepts like IP development and player identity within virtual spaces means what I love not only matters, but it can have an impact.

If I had to pick one aspect that excites me most about metaverse spaces, it's that the most exciting strides being made have come from the ground up. The most successful social VR spaces are community-built. Communities are creating whole generative worlds in this space.

While these systems aren't necessarily equitable or accessible for everyone yet, the future of storytelling isn't and shouldn't be centralized to a small group of voices. My expectation of my career, or any creative's career in these spaces, has definitely changed over time. We're not necessarily here to tell our story, we're here to create systems, tools and experiences that allow other people to create and tell their own.

Working in the digital space can require much from a person. What is your favorite part of your job and what you get to do every day?

No two days are the same. Because we're at such an early stage of exploration of these promises of the future, no two problems are the same. No two tech stacks are the same.

We can talk about a massive AR marshmallow man taking over New York City on the same day that we talk about how a particular scanning technology could help expand a museum's virtual classroom. It really feels like there's something new happening every minute, and that means it's certainly never boring.

The space also has some of the most innovative, talented, multi-hyphenate thinkers trying to create this new future: ethicists, economists, designers, sociologists [and] activists. Technologists. When you're trying to translate and enhance the world with all these new frameworks, you need so many perspectives to shape something worthwhile.

Like a lot of tech, the Metaverse/Web3 is slowly becoming a bigger part of our everyday lives. Why do you feel this was the next logical step within the digital space?

I'm glad you said slowly because I don't think this is as much of a "revolution" as people market. We're seeing a convergence of technology that has been evolving for a while. VR, AR, and MR allow new dimensions and resolutions to experiences. There's 3D asset creation [and] AI generation.

People spend so much time in virtual spaces, and we have a generation raised on Minecraft and Roblox that accepts that a large percentage of our lives exist and will continue to exist inside digital worlds. We all can feel it coming, even if we don't know exactly the form it will take.

I think the parallel development of web3 and the promise of decentralized, digital ownership kicked everything into high gear because now there was this added bonus of, "... and there's money in it because we can own a whole new category of stuff!" I hope that's not too pessimistic.

Woman is using VR glasses to access metaverse world Woman is using VR glasses to access metaverse world | Credit: Getty Images / Yana Iskayeva

I forget where I read it, but I remember someone saying that all companies have to become entertainment companies now. I kind of agree, but I'd amend the language that all companies or brands or ideas have to be an experience now, and likely a spatialized one.

Although there is still a long way to go, female and non-binary designers have been receiving more and more recognition for their contributions to the workforce. Why do you feel that it is important to continue highlighting women and non-binary creatives like yourself?

I think we all know that more diverse perspectives and experiences breed faster, better and more equitable innovation. However, I think marginalized groups are specifically and uniquely qualified, in many ways more qualified, to create and design in this industry. When we talk about metaverse/web3 concepts, two concepts come up consistently: digital "space" and "ownership."

To be marginalized, by definition, is to be on the periphery and to lack ownership, whether literally or figuratively, of the dominant spaces within a culture. We understand space and ownership because the world wasn't designed or built for us. It was built inside someone else's imagination.

So, if we're creating a new world of 3D spaces and interactions without marginalized voices in the room, the new digital world will inherit the inequities and bad design of the current systems that exploit and ostracize so many.

You want to create communities. Marginalized people have had to create communities to survive. You want to cultivate authenticity and representation. We negotiate with those concepts daily. You're creating an avatar system and don't know how to handle gender fluidity, we got you.

Oftentimes, "democratized" digital spaces aren't as democratized as people would hope. What steps do you believe we can take to remedy this? What do you hope is the future of underrepresented communities within the digital space?

I think there's two ways I look at inequity in digital spaces: let us in and let us thrive. We naturally focus on the "let us in" lens because it's the easier one to quantify, even if it's still woefully inadequate. There needs to be an active effort to recruit and magnify marginalized voices to create in these spaces at the highest professional levels.

But the "let us in" approach still has to negotiate that these spaces are still dominated by white, cis, hetero lenses. It can be infantilizing and frustrating to be one of the few voices, unable to move the needle because the system itself is imbalanced.

Virtual butterfly landing a hand Virtual butterfly landing a hand | Credit: Getty Images / BlackSalmon

There's another way to think about [the] democratization of digital spaces, which is in the accessibility to the technology and platforms for communities to solve problems and create themselves. Despite words like "decentralization," there's a high barrier [to] entry right now because of the complexity of the spaces, lack of standardization and access to technology.

The direction of innovation generally flows from rich to poor. From what can make money to what can improve lives. We have the ability to reverse that direction. The mechanisms of these new tools and spaces need to be given to communities so they can thrive because the best people to do that work are the communities themselves.

The Latinx community has always been proud of its roots. How do you continue highlighting your culture and heritage within your day-to-day?

I used to be disappointed in how often I felt I couldn't highlight my culture in the work I do, but over time realized that who we are and where we come from informs everything. I worked on a concept for honoring the dead in virtual spaces that I only later realized I'd modeled after the shrine my very Catholic grandmother kept in her kitchen where she prayed every morning.

I wrote a chatbot that argued about how to make perfect Puerto Rican pasteles. I've worked on monetization models for the metaverse that funnel money back to disenfranchised neighborhoods, inspired by the gentrification of areas in Brooklyn where my family grew up. It took me time to realize that with every character line or concept, my family is always with me and that my job is to listen.

What is the best advice you've received that you've been able to apply to your life and career?

Be and stay curious—about everything. It means you're always learning. Also, follow the [nine] and 99 rule. If your [nine] year old or 99 year old self wouldn't worry about it, don't.

What is something you'd tell a younger version of yourself about the adventure that lay ahead of them? What would you tell an older version of yourself?

To my younger self, be patient with yourself. You do get there, but only after you embrace failure. So, fail fast and fail often. It's more fun anyway. I have far better stories of my failures than my successes, and it's such an inherent part of what we do when creating and designing for new technologies.