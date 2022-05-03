The 13 Celebs and Fashion Icons Who Stole the Show at the 2022 Met Gala
The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Guilded Glamour" and the stars got the memo. The theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" inspired attendees to embody the grandeur of Gilded Age New York—and oh they did! Check out the top looks from the May 2 event.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
It's the Golden Age for the actress who shone brightly with this golden dress by Moschino.
Cardi B
The Latina rapper stunned in Versace and even modeled next to Donatella herself.
Rosalía
Rosalía didn't hesitate to bring her A-game in her Givenchy mermaid dress that included a pearl-decorated corset and long gloves. She added her own trap touch with modern sunglasses.
Blake Lively
Lively paid homage to New York City architecture and the iconic Statue of Liberty with her coppery-pink and blue Atelier Versace gown. The gown included a performance piece, where once open, the blue tail cascaded halfway up the stairs. She clearly understood the assignment.
Bad Bunny
El Conejo Malo broke boundaries with a floor length skirt ensemble by Burberry.
Kim Kardashian
When icon meets icon. Kim Kardashian took a literal page out of Marilyn Monroe's book and wore her "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. The entrepreneur lost 16 pounds to fit into Monroe's iconic dress.
Anitta
Making her debut at the Met Gala, the girl from Rio was dressed in Moschino while adorned with draped pearls.
Ariana DeBose
The Oscar winner made her gala debut with a shimmery black and gold design by Moschino.
Tessa Thompson
The actress' stunning look was all the frills as she wore a baby pink corseted dress with a long tail by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera.
Camila Cabello
The Familia vocalist went for a strappy two-piece ensemblewith a giant skirt and a long train that was decorated with tule flowers by Prabal Gurung.
Naz Peréz
The E! Entertainment Correspondent showed up in an elegant and glamorous black fitted two-piece ensemble (top by Jad Ghandour and skirt by Comme Des Garcons via pechuga vintage). Her glimmery shoulder details were by Ella Zahlan.
Quannah Chasinghorse
The model and activist gave a nod to traditional indigenous elements complimented with a contemporary attire.
Khloe Kardashian
She is golden! Khloe showed the world what true glam looks like in her stunning bedazzled sheer dress for her first-ever Met Gala outting.