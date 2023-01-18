The Academy Award-winning actress has been confirmed to join the show for Season 3.

Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez as New Cast Member of Only Murders in the Building

There's a new tenant in the building and her name is Meryl Streep!

The legendary star will be joining Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, as confirmed by Martin himself.

Paul Rudd will also join the cast this season as the next resident homicide victim.

"The filming of Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' has begun! A cast to dream of," Martin tweeted alongside a black-and-white photo of the cast sitting together.

Gomez also couldn't pass up the opportunity to express her excitement for Streep joining the new season of the Hulu series.

"Hey guys, we're on set! What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back," Gomez says on the video post, first pointing at Martin and Short, then moving the camera over to Rudd. "Yay! Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!"

Then Rudd adds, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better."

As the cast wonders what Rudd could mean, Streep pops out from behind the couch and asks Martin, "Steve, do you want a pillow?"

After placing the pillow behind his back she turns to Short, "Marty, anything you need," and he replied, "Just the tea that I had asked for half an hour ago, thank you."

"I'm okay. Thank you, ma'am. You're sweet," Gomez says before opening her mouth in excitement for Streep being there.