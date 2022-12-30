From December 29 to January 19, 2023, find the perfect cocktail to help your zodiac sign handle Mercury Rx's mischievousness.

Take a Break from Mercury Rx with Patrón Tequila's Silver Star Chart Cocktails

From December 29 to January 18, Mercury, the planet of technology and communication, is going retrograde for the last time in 2022 and the first time in 2023.

If you were hoping to get a smooth start, it might be a little delayed by the energy of this planet, but Patrón Tequila is here to help us get through the impending mayhem with 12 perfect cocktail pairings for each astrological sign.

Whether you're a passionate Leo, a tender Cancer or an unconventional Aquarius, the smooth, sweet and lightly peppery finish of Patrón Silver is here to give the three R's of retrograde a twist and have you feel refreshed, re-energized and relaxed.

Silver star Chart Silver Star Chart by PATRÓN. | Credit: Courtesy of PATRÓN Tequila

Aries

March 21 to April 19 | Fire sign — confident, powerful and bold

Bloody Maria: The Bloody Maria is a perfected classic with a spicy twist. Much like an Aries, this cocktail is powerful, bold, and always a winner.

Taurus

April 20 to May 20 | Earth sign — down-to-earth, loves a soothing environment and loyal

Cool Breeze: The Cool Breeze cocktail is a Taurus' dream drink to ground themselves and embrace the world around them.

Gemini

May 21 to June 20 | Air sign — intelligent, social butterflies and flexible

Cucumber-Coconut Margarita: Just like the celestial twins of the Gemini, the Cucumber-Coconut Margarita brings together two flavors in one cocktail.

Bloody Margarita Credit: Courtesy of PATRÓN Tequila

Cancer

June 21 to July 22 | Water sign — compassionate, nurturing and goofy

Espresso Martini: The Espresso Martini Cocktail is the ideal sip for any Cancer sign because it blends the level of comfort and sophistication to have Cancers feeling their best.

Leo

July 23 to August 22 | Fire sign — fiery, big-hearted and ambitious

Spicy Margarita: The Spicy Margarita should be a staple drink for any Leo looking to embrace their fiery personality and popular status.

Virgo

August 23 to September 22 | Earth sign — perfectionist, practical and industrious

Perfect Pineapple Margarita: The Perfect Pineapple Margarita is just that -- perfect. Virgos are the ultimate perfectionists and deserve a perfect cocktail to match their energy.

Silver Negroni Silver Negroni cocktail for Capricorn. | Credit: Courtesy of PATRÓN Tequila

Libra

September 23 to October 22 | Air sign — extroverted, cozy and friendly

Silver & Soda: Libras are well-balanced individuals who enjoy the simplicities of life, which makes the Silver & Soda cocktail the perfect touch of symmetry and peace.

Scorpio

October 23 to November 21 | Water sign — mysterious, interesting and honest

Green Matcha: The Green Matcha cocktail is the perfect drink for Scorpios with its unique ingredients and eye-catching aesthetic that makes it stand out from the crowd.

Sagittarius

November 22 to December 21 | Fire sign — optimistic, lovers of freedom and hilarious

Tequila Sunrise: The Tequila Sunrise is the vacation-ready cocktail for any Sagittarius looking to channel their inner wanderlust.

Matcha Silver Patrón Green Matcha Cocktail | Credit: Courtesy of PATRÓN Tequila

Capricorn

December 22 to January 19 | Earth sign — persistent, strong and an overachiever

Silver Negroni: This spirits-forward Silver Negroni is the perfect way to encapsulate a Capricorn's strong yet effortless nature.

Aquarius

January 20 to February 18 | Air sign — creative, eccentric and idealistic

Verde Margarita: Like the Verde Margarita, Aquarius' march to the beat of their own drum with a creative and eccentric exterior and a well-thought-out interior.

Pisces

February 19 to March 20 | Water sign — wise, romantic and compassionate