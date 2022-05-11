According to astrologer Esteban Madrigal of Astrología Millennial, during this season, Mercury (ruler of communication, learning and how we relate to others in direct or written communication) goes into a phase where it slows everything down.

"It's rethinking things, revisiting situations, revisiting conversations," Madrigal begins.

He continues, "It is taking the time to understand why it's important to turn everything that's happening down a notch. We are in a generation where we want everything fast, that's why we don't like it and we're afraid. It's something that we avoid, but I would summarize it as a good time to rethink what you want to work on in the following weeks."