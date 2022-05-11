Exclusive: Take a Bite Out of Mercury Rx With These 5 Tips From Astrología Millennial
Mercury retrograde kicked off on May 10, bringing us a much-needed recess as we go into the lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16. Thankfully, McDonald's and Astrología Millennial have joined forces to help us catch a break. Find out the true nature of Mercury Rx and check out the five tips for taking a bite out of this season.
What is Mercury Rx?
According to astrologer Esteban Madrigal of Astrología Millennial, during this season, Mercury (ruler of communication, learning and how we relate to others in direct or written communication) goes into a phase where it slows everything down.
"It's rethinking things, revisiting situations, revisiting conversations," Madrigal begins.
He continues, "It is taking the time to understand why it's important to turn everything that's happening down a notch. We are in a generation where we want everything fast, that's why we don't like it and we're afraid. It's something that we avoid, but I would summarize it as a good time to rethink what you want to work on in the following weeks."
It's Happening During Eclipse Season
Turns out Mercury is not the only celestial component influencing our energy, on May 16 we will have the first lunar eclipse of the year in Scorpio. "Eclipse season started a few weeks ago and it's a period of emotional turbulence and knowing where we're going," Madrigal starts.
This is how Mercury will come in clutch. He explains, "Mercury comes only to detonate that situation and if you feel euphoric about making certain decisions or transcendental changes in your life—eclipses tend to be very karmic and they come to bring us things from the past—give yourself an additional break, then really make the best decision before you turn the wheel of your life."
Rethink Your Renaissance
Since this will be the first eclipse along the Taurus/Scorpio nodes, Madrigal states it's all about "transforming from the depths."
However, Mercury Rx will be essential in thinking through this renaissance and if what you're planning is still something you want to move forward with.
Plan Ahead
So, how do we navigate the season in the best way possible? Astrología Millennial has five steps to help us through.
"The first step is to realize what's going on and which are the periods in which you have to rethink situations. In astrology, in search of the horoscope or finding our natal chart, we always seek answers to who we are and where we are going," Madrigal explains.
He then adds, "Having these gives us the advantage of saying 'okay, it's not that I'm crazy, everything is not wrong in my life, everything is not going to fall apart,' but planning ahead for a period of adaptation and figure out what I'm doing with it."
Indulge
Madrigal's second tip is to allow yourself the opportunity to indulge and find areas of comfort in your life during this period.
"What we're doing now better than ever before is taking advantage of everything the universe is doing to help us and puts in our way to overcome obstacles," he says. "For example, what we're doing now with McDonald's during the first two days of Mercury retrograde, from [May 10-11], where you enter the McDonalds app, buy some medium fries and you get a McDouble or a McChicken—that brings you comfort."
Diving into moments of indulgence will help you feel more at ease and make decisions from a point of pleasure. He adds, "In periods of uncertainty I go to something that gives me comfort, I go to something I feel comfortable with or where I feel at home. When I feel good, then I make decisions based on that."
Go Inward
During last year's last Mercury Rx the world lost access to several social media platforms and WhatsApp for nearly 5 hours, causing a panic. Madrigal urges us to revise why we're feeling how we're feeling when we can't connect with others.
"Don't be afraid of going inward or really asking yourself, for example, if social media was to collapse today, what would happen? What is this triggering in me? Why am I so worried about not being able to communicate with others," he ponders.
Taking a look inward will help you get answers to these uncertainties. He affirms, "As you answer, you'll probably see that you're leaving a lot of your emotional actions in the hands of other people. When I go inward then I can figure out what's triggering that."
Document Yourself
Knowing what's going on in your life and what energy is available to you in the moment will help you feel more at ease with what's happening in the cosmos.
Don't be afraid to learn more about what the universe has made available for all of us.
Focus on the "RE" of Retrograde
"During Mercury retrograde you should know that the most important thing is to focus on the 're'—reviewing, rethinking, revisiting, redoing. This is what gives us the perfect tools to be ready for what's to come," Madrigal concludes.
Let McDonald's Have Your Back
