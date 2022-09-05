This #MondayMotivation we're giving you three tips to ensure you and your lover are not stuck in Mercury retrograde's web of misunderstanding.

Keep the Lines of Communication Open in Your Love Live This Mercury Retrograde With These 3 Tips

Brace yourselves, Mercury retrograde is coming!

The planet of communication is going retrograde on September 9 until October 2, in the sign of Libra, ruler of relationships, balance and harmony, and it will surely be rocking the boat.

To help you keep the fire alive with your beloved and the communication lines open and clear, this #MondayMotivation we're giving you three tips to help you navigate Mercury Rx.

Couple Credit: Getty Images

Keep Important Conversations to In-Person Interactions

If you need to have an important conversation with your partner, if possible, have it in person. Since the planet of communication and technology will be retrograde from September 9 to October 2 in Libra, ensuring you have enough space for clear communication is imperative. Regardless, nothing beats in-person communication.

That Text Message Can Wait

Leave that text message you're writing on draft and come back to it later in the day. With Mercury retrograde, emojis and messages can be misconstrued, having you explain yourself a million times before the other person can interpret what you meant. Take some time to double check and make sure that what you're typing is exactly what you're trying to say before you hit send.

Couple Texting Credit: Getty Images

Use This Time to Strengthen Mutual Communication