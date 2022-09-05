Keep the Lines of Communication Open in Your Love Live This Mercury Retrograde With These 3 Tips
Brace yourselves, Mercury retrograde is coming!
The planet of communication is going retrograde on September 9 until October 2, in the sign of Libra, ruler of relationships, balance and harmony, and it will surely be rocking the boat.
To help you keep the fire alive with your beloved and the communication lines open and clear, this #MondayMotivation we're giving you three tips to help you navigate Mercury Rx.
Keep Important Conversations to In-Person Interactions
If you need to have an important conversation with your partner, if possible, have it in person. Since the planet of communication and technology will be retrograde from September 9 to October 2 in Libra, ensuring you have enough space for clear communication is imperative. Regardless, nothing beats in-person communication.
That Text Message Can Wait
Leave that text message you're writing on draft and come back to it later in the day. With Mercury retrograde, emojis and messages can be misconstrued, having you explain yourself a million times before the other person can interpret what you meant. Take some time to double check and make sure that what you're typing is exactly what you're trying to say before you hit send.
Use This Time to Strengthen Mutual Communication
Even though Mercury retrograde can be seen as negative, it's a great time to revise over how we're communicating with our partners, whether we are being clear and if there are any areas of improvement. Use this time to your benefit instead of being afraid of it. After all, when things slow down, we have time to take a closer look and change what is needed.