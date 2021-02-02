What to Know About the New Menudo Show Súbete a Mi Moto

Before there was *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, or CNCO, the boy band that conquered the world was Menudo. The music group launched the careers of music icons Ricky Martin and Robbie Draco Rosa, among others, and released 35 albums before disbanding in 2009. Now Menudo fans will be thrilled to hear that a new series based on the story of the popular boy band is coming to Estrella TV. Súbete a Mi Moto will premiere February 14 on Estrella TV network, Billboard reports.

The drama series will tell the story of the first Latin boy band to achieve international success and will be told by Menudo's creator Edgardo Diaz, who formed the music group in Puerto Rico in 1977. The series was filmed in Mexico and Puerto Rico, and Yamil Ureña, Braulio Castro, and Rocio Verdejo are part of the cast.

"We are truly delighted to bring Súbete a Mi Moto to the U.S. Hispanic audience," Ivan Stoilkovich, executive vice president of television programming at Estrella Media, told Billboard. "Menudo was an international smash hit and the first Latin pop band to cross over to the American mainstream market. I am certain this series will appeal to nostalgic fans in the U.S. as well as transcend generations to attract new followers to Menudo's musical legacy."

Image zoom Credit: (Fotos International/Getty Images)