Food As Medicine: Improve Your Mental Health With These 7 Easy Dietary Swaps
What we eat everyday affects not only our physical wellbeing, but our mental health as well. Adding more foods rich in nutrients can help us lead happier lives. People Chica has compiled some foods you can incorporate into your diet to boost your overall health.
Mushrooms
Mushrooms are a rich source of vitamin D, B, potassium and antioxidants. These nutrients are pivotal to supporting emotional well-being. A study conducted by Penn State University notes that people who ate more mushrooms decreased their likelihood to experience depression.
Leafy Greens
Greens such as kale and spinach are rich in folate and folic acid, which have been linked to reducing the likelihood of depression. According to Mental Health America, folic acid is important for red cell production, liver health, healthy hair, skin and nails.
Drink Water
Dehydration has been linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety and decreased ability to think clearly. According to a 2018 study from the World Journal of Psychiatry, people who drank less water doubled their risk of depression and anxiety.
Dark Chocolate
According to Healthline, dark chocolate can improve brain function and releases endorphins (feel-good chemicals). Additionally, dark chocolate is an excellent source of tryptophan and anandamide, which boost positivity and happiness.
Whole Grains And Legumes
Incorporating whole grains and legumes is important for the intake of folic acid, vitamin B9 and fiber. These help with digestion and decrease the likelihood of developing depression.
Tomatoes
A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found that people who consume tomatoes daily reduced their chances of depression by 52%, while those who ate tomatoes two to six times per week were 46% less likely. Tomatoes are high in lycopene, a carotenoid that helps protect against heart disease and some types of cancers.
Omega 3 Fatty-Acids
Omega-3's are can be found in nuts, oily fish (salmon, trout, mackerel, anchovies or sardines), olive oil, fresh basil and some dark leafy greens. They are an excellent mood stabilizer, antidepressant and in some studies showed to be beneficial to those who had ADHD.