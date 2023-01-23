Chica Editor Picks: Take Control of Your Menstrual Health with these 7 Products
Let's face it: functional period health and care not only brings peace of mind but control over our own bodies. This #MondayMotivation we're helping you take control of your menstrual health with seven curated and reviewed products by our People Chica team.
Period Care for All
Although talk of menstruation is still a taboo worldwide, the rise of affordable, comfortable, and woman-centered period care is helping woman take control of their flow.
Whether you're a fan of menstrual cups, period underwear, or are looking to try something new, we've selected seven brands and tips that will help you through your journey.
Saalt Wear
Looking for period underwear that matches your needs while keeping you dry can be daunting, that's why Saalt Wear has the perfect fit for every need. From periods, bladder leaks, overnight protection, and postpartum care you can feel supported.
Their newest line of seamless underwear offers regular absorbency or holds equivalent to three regular tampons and are ultra-comfortable while also being a sustainable option to traditional period care. Just handwash or toss them in the gentle cycle in your washing machine and you're golden.
"Using Saalt period underwear changed my life for the better. I have a heavy flow during the first days of my period and the seamless undies helped me feel protected, dry, and worry-free." - Karla Montalván
Saalt, Saalt Seamless Wear, starting at $34, saalt.com
Intimina Ziggy Disc
Looking to have sex without the mess? Say hello to Ziggy. You don't have to take a break from sex while on your period with this flexible menstrual disc.
Made with two designs to fit every cervix type, the reusable disc is made from petal-thin silicone, can't be felt, and has a flat-fit for absolute comfort and period-free sex. It also doubles as a menstrual cup.
"I love having sex during my period as it eases period pain and has countless benefits, however, I always wanted to find a way I could do it without the mess. Ziggy cup is comfortable, affordable, and incredibly practical, especially for multiple usage outside of sex." - Karla Montalván
Intimina, Ziggy Cup 2, $44.95, intimina.com
Saalt Cup
Designed with your comfort in mind, the Saalt cup is among the most comfortable cups to use on the market. If you're a first-time user, you'll find joy in the 12-hour usage limit, medical-grade silicone, and the best part, your departure from the menstrual care aisle.
"I switched over to the Saalt cup at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to mitigate the fact that I couldn't find any pads or tampons. From the very first cycle I was hooked—I loved the clean feeling throughout the day." - Mirtle Peña-Calderon
Saalt, Saalt Cup, www.saalt.com, starting at $29
Rael Heating Patch
Say goodbye to period pain with Rael's heating patch. Designed to cover larger cramp areas, it can be used for your back or abdomen and is made with rose, lemon and jasmine oil. You can take it on the go or keep one in your purse for days you can't stay home.
"For my worst cramps, I've found that nothing works quite like a heating pad to ease my pain and make me feel more comfortable. I love curling up with mine and feeling the pain melt away."- Laura Acosta
Rael, Heating Patch, $5.99 (3-Count), target.com
Anima Mundi Womb Tea
Tap into your divine feminine with Anima Mundi's Womb Tea. The tea nourishes, tones, and rejuvenates the womb with herbs that support hormonal regulation and support uterine health such as moringa, raspberry leaf, red clover, and lemon balm among others.
"Any time I want to reconnect with the essence of my womb, I go for this womb tea. It makes me feel calm, helps with cramping and I always feel relaxed after drinking it." - Karla Montalván
Anima Mundi, Womb Tea, $18, animamundiherbals.com
Flushable Wipes by Busy Co.
Stay fresh and clean while on the go with these flushable wipes from Busy Co. The individually wrapped wipes eliminate odor and bacteria with prebiotics and witch hazel while also soothing with coconut oil.
Busy Co., Flushable Femenine Wipes, $8.99, target.com