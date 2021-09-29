The Spanish singer tells People Chica she wants the world to keep on loving and yearning for beautiful things.

Melody Returns Like We've Never Seen Her Before With New Single "Sin ley"

Grammy and Billboard Award nominee Melody has opened her heart to the world with the release of her new single "Sin ley."

The Spanish singer, songwriter and actress returns with a pop ballad and accompanying music video that show a side of her seldomly seen before.

"'Sin ley' is a very romantic ballad that is full of love. This track was composed four years ago by other Colombian composers and me. I wanted to do something romantic," she tells People Chica. "I think that everything we've lived [in the past two years] has made us realize, more than ever, the importance of love."

The track encourages audiences to let life surprise them and to live passionately.

"The message of the lyrics is that no matter what situations you've had to endure, you have to keep betting on love, on loving, and yearning for beautiful things—beautiful energy," she says. "I believe that when you wish for things from the heart, they come to you."

For the last 20 years, Melody has released six studio albums that have captivated audiences in Spain and across Latin America. She rose to fame in 2001 with her worldwide hit "El baile del gorila," which topped Billboard Latin Pop and Tropical Airplay charts, and became the number one hit in Spain that summer.

Last year, she returned to the Latin American stage with her single "Las cosas del amor," a Latin rumba loaded with sensuality and infectious energy. She hopes to go on tour next year.

Melody Credit: Courtesy of Auje Music / Melody

"As an artist I have two sides: one that is more energetic and rhythmic, that gives everything through dance and performance; and the other that is more romantic and gives everything with my voice and interpretation," she explains. "It had been a while since I had released a ballad and fans were asking me for it —that moment has arrived."

The song's music video also pays tribute to what she describes as a "more natural" side of herself, something her fans have responded to positively. With this new release, the Ahora o nunca star hopes that people cherish every moment, a lesson she learned in 2020.

Melody Credit: Courtesy of Auje Music / Melody

"I've realized that life is fleeting and can change so quickly from one moment to the next. That has made me want to do things with more passion than before," she says. "If I'm going to sing—I'm going to do it intensely. I've changed a lot in the way I value things more and give more importance to beautiful moments, sometimes the smallest details that we used to take for granted, but life is not like that. We can learn from everything that happens to us."