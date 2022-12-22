The Panamanian American actress dishes on what it was like to work on Peacock's new limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters and breathe life into the iconic Shelby Taylor again.

Finding a sense of self can be difficult, especially when you have the added complexities of a career in Hollywood. But every so often, we are blessed with an opportunity that proves to be a gift that never ceases to give.

Upon accepting the role of Shelby Taylor in 1999's The Best Man, Melissa De Sousa didn't know that it would completely change her life.

Not only would the film help her gain a family with co-stars Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard and Taye Diggs, but it would also help her grow as a woman and an actress.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Panamanian American actress dishes what it was like donning Shelby Taylor's shoes once again in Peacock's new limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters (premiering December 22) and how she plans to leave her mark on Hollywood.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is the upcoming limited series based on the beloved The Best Man franchise. What did it feel like returning to the project and breathing life into Shelby again?

It was exciting and a little nerve-racking. I was thrilled to be back [to] play with the family again. I wanted to make sure that I handled where Shelby is presently and how she has evolved in the best possible way. I wanted her to be seen in a different light.

The first The Best Man film came out in 1999 and fans have been able to see not only see Shelby developed but you as well. What has been the best part about being able to develop a character with this much longevity?

She's such a fun character and gives me so much room to play. You don't know what to expect from her and that's a gift for any actor. The best part was during the series I was able to create more of a multi-dimensional character. This time around the audience will get to see the other sides of Shelby.

As an actress, what has been the best part about being able to contribute to an ensemble cast like the one for The Best Man?

I feel very fortunate that I was chosen alongside these other actors. No one knew what this would turn out to be and it's something very special. It's very rare to come upon a project that lasts this long and where the people you're working with end up becoming [a] family. It's a beautiful thing.

You have had an immensely successful career as an actress. What is something you've learned about yourself throughout your journey?

I have learned that I am stronger than I realize. This industry is not easy. Not by a long shot. To have been working as an actress for the last 30-plus years is quite a feat. Just when I think I'm done or I can't do this anymore, I find a renewed strength to keep going.

It's important for everyone to feel represented on screen by performers who not only look like them but share the same cultural nuances. As a Latina, how do you hope to continue proudly representing your heritage within your work?

I will continue to do what I'm doing. I have always hoped that with every role I play I make my family proud and represent Latinas, Afro-Latinas especially, in a positive way. I am also developing and writing which is where I really hope to make a mark.

Within the Latin community, we all grow up understanding the need for a "tribe." What has been the best advice you've received from your tribe that you've applied to your life and career?

Don't allow anyone to put you in a box. Be you. Be strong and believe in yourself. Also, never give up.

If you could share something with a younger Melissa about the path her life would take, what would it be?

Be more open and take more chances. Don't wait on other people to help you or do things for you. Make things happen for yourself however you can. Believe in yourself. Remember to have fun!

If you could share something with a more mature Melissa about the choices she's made, what would you say?