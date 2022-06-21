The Scream and In the Heights actress takes on the elements in a new thriller-survival series coming to Netflix.

Melissa Barrera knows a thing or two about playing strong women—an energy that she is bringing to the role of Liv in the upcoming Netflix show Keep Breathing.

In the show, folks will get to see the Mexican actress like never before as she battles the elements in the exciting new thriller that's a clear departure from her In The Heights role.

Keep Breathing follows the story of Liv, a New York native who is on her way to the grand state of Alaska when the private plane she is in hits a couple of bumps and crashes into the wilderness.

Throughout the season, Barrera will be joined by Jeff Wilbusch, Austin Stowell, Juan Pablo Espinosa and Florencia Lozano, as her character Liv seeks to make it out of her predicament in one piece.

The show was written by Martin Gero, Brendan Gall and Iturri Sosa, and directed by Maggie Kiley and Rebecca Rodriguez.

