Netflix promises a starry cast for its upcoming one-hour drama series, Breathe.

The streamer has tapped Melissa Barrera as the series star opposite fellow actors Florencia Lozano and Pablo Espinosa.

Barrera, who heated up the big screen this summer with her performance as Vanessa in the movie adaptation of In the Heights, is coming back to the small screen as Liv, an attorney who must survive the Canadian wilderness alone when her plane crashes. Lozano and Espinosa will play Barrera's parents.

The series was created by Martin Gero (Blindspot), writer-executive Brendan Gall and Warner Bros. Television.

Melissa Barrera Credit: Photo by John Lamparski/FilmMagic

Barrera previous credits include starring as Lyn in the Starz series Vida, and she also wrapped filming on Sony Pictures Classics' Carmen.

Lozano won Best Feature and Best Actress at the Nice International Film Festival for Life After You and has stared as Claudia Messina on Netflix's Narcos.