Melissa Barrera, Florencia Lozano and Juan Pablo Espinosa Lead Breathe Cast
The upcoming one-hour Netflix survival drama showcases a cast to captivate audiences.
Netflix promises a starry cast for its upcoming one-hour drama series, Breathe.
The streamer has tapped Melissa Barrera as the series star opposite fellow actors Florencia Lozano and Pablo Espinosa.
Barrera, who heated up the big screen this summer with her performance as Vanessa in the movie adaptation of In the Heights, is coming back to the small screen as Liv, an attorney who must survive the Canadian wilderness alone when her plane crashes. Lozano and Espinosa will play Barrera's parents.
The series was created by Martin Gero (Blindspot), writer-executive Brendan Gall and Warner Bros. Television.
Barrera previous credits include starring as Lyn in the Starz series Vida, and she also wrapped filming on Sony Pictures Classics' Carmen.
Lozano won Best Feature and Best Actress at the Nice International Film Festival for Life After You and has stared as Claudia Messina on Netflix's Narcos.
Espinosa is known for his work on El Secretario, A Corazón Abierto and La Fan. He most recently starred opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones on Cocaine Godmother, and as Luis Carlos Galán on Narcos.