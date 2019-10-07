Melii, Melymel and Mariah Bring True Female Empowerment to People En Español's Festival

Latinx urban music stars Mariah, Melymel and Melii shared the stage at People en Español’s Festival to share their struggles and life lessons. The panel, moderated by our executive editor Shirley Velásquez, shared the inspiring personal stories of these young artists, who discovered they have a lot in common.

“I started writing poetry and when I got to high school I started taking it more serious and actually recording in closets in the projects and that’s when I started taking my own writing and applying it to to remixes. My first remix was “Persian Rugs” and that was from a poem,” Harlem star Melii said. Melymel, known as La Mamá del Rap, also wrote poetry as a child. “It was what helped me to discover that I knew how to make words rhyme and combine sounds,” the Dominican singer said. “Then I heard Tupac and got into some trouble,” she jokes about her musical icon.

Mariah also wrote stories as a child before becoming a songwriter. At 20, she is getting used to fame, she says. “[My life] has changed drastically. Now I’m traveling a lot. I have a new show every week. I’m happy young people identify with me and I’m living my dream,” says the Miami born singer, of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent.

Even though she was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Melymel says that listening to American artists like Tupac, Biggie and Lauryn Hill really influenced her and she started rapping and doing freestyle at age 11. Mariah, on the other hand, was influenced by older classics like ballads from Mexican crooner José José and Salsa icons like Marc Anthony that her mom would play for her as a child. Her soulful sound is also due to her love for R&B, the “Perreito” singer says.

Mariah reveals she gets her “loud side” from her Cuban dad, who likes Cubatón music, while she refers to her Puerto Rican mom as her “number one fan.” The three singers also talked about being true to themselves on and off stage. “I’m the same crazy person,” Melii joked. “When I’m home I like to relax, I’m tranquila but when I’m on stage is my job to deliver.” Melymel confessed artists are human and have bad days too, but it’s important to give the audience your best energy on stage. “I am learning to let go of the fear and I’m getting more into the shows and connecting more with the audience, getting comfortable,” rising star Mariah admits about growing as a performer.

All three artists also have in common their honest way of making music and voicing issues that matter to women. “I just live my truth and that’s something that I always encourage my fans to do,” Melii, known for her confessional-style songs, says. “I feel like when you walk in your purpose, when you walk in your truth, there is nothing that could be used against you because you know you better than anybody else. Nobody can tell you who you are, so with my music I just encourage women to live their truth and represent that.” Melymel also rocks raw honesty in her lyrics. “I don’t like poses,” she admits. “I am known for being really honest. I’m always the villain and I’m proud of that,” she jokes about having no filter. Mariah also encouraged young artists to be themselves. “Everyone is going to have an opinion, a perspective on how they think you should do things,” she reflects, “but as an artist you have to stand your ground. “I’m the show, let me be me. Just be yourself, don’t let people try to fabricate your or mold you into what you’re not.”