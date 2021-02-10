Melii Soundtracks Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

Afro-Latina artist Melii received a huge surprise when she heard her single "Icey" featured in Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park campaign with Adidas, Icy Park. "IM SPEECHLESS!!!!!!!!🔥😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭😭😭🧚🏽🧚🏽," she wrote, along with the clip that includes her song. "YOOOOOOOOO ITS @beyonce 😭😭😭😭 ARE YOU DUMB 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 LIKE YOU CALM DOWN IMA TURN IT TF UP ! This is so MOTIVATIONAL SHE REALLY LET MY RECORD PLAY ! My first ever single ! ICEY."

"Icey" was released in 2018 as the Harlem rapper's debut single after the success her 2017 remix of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow,'' and it has over 11 million streams on Spotify and over 2 million views on YouTube.

The song came about when she was in the recording studio and started freestyling. Without much planning, she created the empowering and confident song. "It was my first time in the studio and we were knocking out songs," she told Respect magazine. "It was also one of the last days at the studio; and I was enjoying myself at the time. Me, my manager and engineer started laughing at the tag name that was being whispered. Next thing I was freestyling over it; and the hook came about. I didn't think too much of it. The team liked the song."

According to a press release, Melii's single is the "perfect fit for this campaign, which seeks to inspire creativity, individuality, and imagination, featuring a diverse set of collaborators that show a more accurate representation of the country we live in now." The new campaign video features stars like Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber, Kaash Paige, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray, Kyla Coleman, and Queen Bey herself.