Our 5 Favorite Looks by Melii, Who'll Be Lighting Up the Stage at People En Español's Festival

Dominican American rapper Melii can light up any room with her powerful voice, beauty and charisma. The singer, 21, opened up to People CHICA about her creative process when recording her album phAses. “There are certain words that I can’t really pronounce in English or that I can only say in Spanish. If I’m going into the studio the flow is just whatever comes out,” she said about embracing her Spanglish vocal skills.

The stunning beauty — who has a Dominican mom and French-Cuban father — is proud of her multi-ethnic roots and being Afro-Latina. “I do represent Afro-Latinas,” she told People CHICA. “The beats that I choose, even the Caribbean vibes, it’s just keeping the balance of me and what I represent.” However, she struggles like any other woman with the way she looks. “There are days that I struggle with myself over having the wide nose and not the pointy nose,” she admits. “There are a lot of things that you grow to accept and to learn that they’re beautiful.” Here, we celebrate our favorite looks by the Harlem star.

This electric blue vinyl outfit makes the singer look fierce and ready to take on the world with her vibrant curls and retro blue eye shadow.

We are loving Melii’s colorful turban, sleek shades and giant hoop earrings.

Looking pretty in pink in a velvet long-sleeve shirt with faux fur detailing on one shoulder. Très chic!

Showing off her casual and fun side with this sports jacket and ripped jeans. And the high curly pigtails are too awesome for words!

Rocking a pink blazer with a black corset and leggings, the perfect Friday night outfit to hit the town with your girlfriends. What will the fashionista wear at her Festival performance?

Don’t miss Melii performing at People en Español’s Festival on October 5 and 6 at the Armory in NYC’s Washington Heights. It’s a free event — to join us, just register here!