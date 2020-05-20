Melii Talks About Her "Lit" New Single "BDE"

Melii stayed super busy last year with the release of her album phAses and her EP MOTIONS, but she's not showing any signs of stopping in 2020. Her latest single, “BDE” featuring Smoove’L, came out last week, and she not only raps but does so in both English and Spanish. "I got on it and I was like, 'This is lit,'" she tells People CHICA. "Then my label liked it and was like, 'Oh, you want to put this out?' Because I wasn't really putting out music, I was working on my album."

Her fans and her work have become a huge source of inspiration during the coronavirus pandemic. "[It's] more so just knowing I have another day to be alive," she explains. "This whole lockdown is putting in the time to fix things about the Melii brand and things that I want to do. Actually thinking about the next step of like, 'OK, what do I want to do when I come out and I get to interact with my fans, and how can I keep them updated on what's going on with me?' That's really been inspiring me to keep going."

Aside from her new single, she's currently working on her next album, which will have more of a bilingual sound. "I'm trying to see how to keep the balance within the Spanish and English and also just giving my fans different vibes," she shares. "Because I do hop onto different genres in music, but I'm just trying to see how to keep the balance."

As mentioned, she had a big 2019, but she's trying to stay relaxed while working on the next steps. "I feel like I'm just keeping a cool, calm thing, and trying to figure Melii out in this next stage of my life," she says. "I'm not really focusing on the pressure, like who's waiting or really trying to deliver as much — [I want] to be very transparent through my new music."

Staying true to herself while making music that resonates clearly with her fans is something that's always been important to her. "It's hard when you have a set of people that only like one thing that you do, but I feel like being an all-around artist," she says. "My goal is to really be able to connect to all sides of my fans, and be a positive influence and role model to those who are coming from the hood like me — giving hope to others to just keep going and that anything's possible."