Meghan Markle Receives Praise for this Touching Gesture Outside Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Sussex embraced people outside of Windsor Castle as they paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle seems to be following the footsteps of her late mother-in-law Lady Diana as a royal of the people.

Onlookers captured the sweet moment in a viral video where Markle held a conversation with a 14-year-old girl who thanked her for her presence, the person who took the TikTok video also shared her support.

In the video, the teenager says hi to the Duchess as she approaches her and asks for her name, to which she responds that it is "Amelka."

"Ah, beautiful. Thank you for being here. It means so much to the family. We appreciate it," Markle says, asking her how long she has been waiting outside the castle. "Like two hours," responds the teenager.

"Oh goodness," Markle says. "Well, I hope you'll be able to get back home soon. I appreciate you being here."

Then, Amelka asks for a hug to which the Duchess gladly obliges.

Meghan Markle Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Meeting Meghan, what a beautiful soul. We love and support you 💜," wrote Isabelle Charters, who recorded the moment between the Duchess and the teen.

She added that "Harry and Meghan were both absolutely lovely! Here is the hug everyone is talking about. It was so beautiful to witness and she is such a beautiful woman inside and out. We love you Meghan."

Although Markle broke royal protocol with her gesture, she continued to show her love during the greetings as her family grieved the loss of their royal matriarch.