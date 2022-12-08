In their new Netflix documentary, the Duchess of Sussex discusses her plans for a single girl summer before meeting Prince Harry.

Before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry, she was just a girl who wanted to have fun.

In their latest documentary Harry & Meghan, now on Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex dished on how she was focusing on herself and having a "fun girl-time" the summer she met the British prince in 2016.

"In the summer of 2016, she had a few different trips planned and she was just going to be free," her close friend, Lindsay Jill Roth, said in the documentary.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Credit: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Courtesy of Netflix

Her other friend, Lucy Fraser, added, "She had planned her single-girl summer and she had a lot of plans of going around Europe."

Markle had just finished filming another season of Suits and was excited about this part of her life until her prince charming entered the scene.

"I had a career. I had my life. I had my path... and then came H," she said in the documentary. "I mean, he literally, talk about a plot twist."

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Credit: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Courtesy of Netflix

According to Prince Harry, they met on Instagram after he spotted Markle on a friend's feed wearing a popular dog-ear filter.

"I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat," he told cameras. "That was the first thing. I was like, 'who is that?'"

From then on, the couple's shared cupid put them in contact and it has been a fairytale since.