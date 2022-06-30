Meghan Markle Discusses Miscarriage and Motherhood after SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

The Duchess of Sussex is siding with women and hoping to "normalize" discussions about bodily autonomy.

Shortly after sharing her and Prince Harry's response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, Meghan Markle has opened up about suffering a miscarriage before conceiving her second child.

In an interview with Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex candidly spoke with Gloria Steinman and Jessica Yellin about the SCOTUS ruling and how she hopes to normalize conversations regarding body autonomy.

"I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children," Markle said. "I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises."

Markle then shared her experience having a miscarriage after having her first child.

"I know what miscarrying feels like, which I've talked about publicly. The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place," she continued.

In a New York Times article written in November 2020, the actress detailed her painful experience and how she felt.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote as the conclusion to what started as just another July morning.

"Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib," Meghan said.

Adding, "After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right."

Now, the Duchess hopes to shed light on "women's physical safety, economic justice" and "individual autonomy" during an era without Roe as stated in her Vogue feature.

"Nobody should be forced to make a decision they do not want to make, or is unsafe, or puts their own life in jeopardy," she said. "Frankly, whether it's a woman being put in an unthinkable situation, a woman not ready to start a family, or even a couple who deserve to plan their family in a way that makes the most sense for them, it's about having a choice."

She also urged men to take a stand for women and speak against repression.