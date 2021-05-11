Coral Peña is poised to be the next Latina breakout star

Coming off of her most recent portrayal as Aleida Rosales in the second season of the hit series For All Mankind, Coral Peña, 27, is ready to tackle more female-centric roles. The Dominican actress, who grew up in Harlem and graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, has been steadily gaining attention for her complex performances, including her turn in 2017's The Post, alongside Meryl Streep. She spoke to People CHICA about her beauty must-haves and why Latinx representation in Hollywood is so important.

Dominican actress Coral Peña Credit: Marie & Lee

Congrats on Season 2 of For All Mankind! What can you tell us about Aleida's journey this season?

In the first season she comes to the US from Mexico illegally with her father after her mother passes away. When her dad is deported, the season ends, and we don't know what happens to her. Ten years later, in Season 2, we see that those years were very difficult for Aleida. She's become a little rough around the edges, but she's such a brilliant engineer despite everything that's happened to her. So you're rooting for Aleida to succeed throughout the season, but these two things are just butting heads at all times which is really exciting to watch!

Did you have to do a lot of research for the role?

A lot of it was personal research because I'm an immigrant as well, so there are some bumps along the road that come from that. In terms of being an engineer, Aleida is so brilliant that I can't match that level of knowledge, so I just pretend that I know what I'm doing [laughs].

Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales in For All Mankind Credit: Courtesy of Apple TV+

What are some of your favorite beauty products?

Skincare: I use Biologique Recherche's Crème Dermopurifiante every morning and night, and it's been a gamechanger for me! I realized that if I take care of my skin really well, then I don't have to wear as much makeup.

Makeup: I try use products that won't clog my pores like the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup. I dab it under my eyes just to brighten myself up or even mix it with my lotion.

Perfume: I'm a big scent person, and I use a perfume roller from Aesop called Marrakech. It's so small that you can just pop it in your bag, and it lasts all day.

Hair: The whole Hairdresser's Invisible Oil line from Bumble and bumble is amazon. My curls just needed some moisture and have fully come back in such a bouncy way!