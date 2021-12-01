In this week's #APPsolutely, Chica is bringing you five apps that will help you recharge your batteries and wake up refreshed.

5 Apps to Help You Unwind at The End of Your Day

The past year has been filled with lots of stress and restlessness. Unwinding at the end of a day where you've received lots of mental stimulation from a computer, phone and/or people has proven difficult for many.

Fret, not—we've found some apps that can help take the stress out of relaxing and have you catching ZZZ's in no time. For our #APPsolutely series, Chica is highlighting five apps that will positively influence your day-to-day.

1. Loóna (iOS & Android)

Loóna has one goal in mind: to get you to fall asleep. The app was developed and created by Andrew Yanchurevich, Sergey Gonchar and Dmitry Doryn and seeks to help folks disconnect from their busy day.

2. Calm (iOS & Android)

This sleep and meditation app was developed and created by Alex Tew and Michael Acton Smith. Their goal was to help people improve their overall levels of happiness through meditation, relaxation practices, music and audio guides.

3. Headspace (iOS & Android)

Headspace is the best friend that wants to help you fall asleep every night. The relaxation app was created by Andy Puddicombe and Richard Pierson with the goal of helping people form life-changing habits that will put them in the right headspace.

4. Youper (iOS & Android)

Youper wants to provide people with a readily accessible space where they can receive the help they need. Founders Jose Hamilton Vargas, MD, and Andrea Niles, PhD, sought to create a space that would facilitate connections between mental health professions and those seeking their services.

5. Balance: meditation and sleep (iOS & Android)