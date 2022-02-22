Ramp Up Your Meditation Practice With These 7 Tips from a Master Meditator
Incorporating a meditation practice into your routine can significantly boost your health. People Chica has gathered seven tips to help optimize your practice from world renowned meditation master Yogmata Keiko Aikawa from Yogmata.com.
Keep Your House Clean
According to Aikawa, this is a secret meditation technique. For many, decluttering and cleaning their space can be a somewhat spiritual and gratifying experience.
Practice Pranayama And Pratyahara
Pranayana is a breathing method to help control the mind and Pratyahara is a method for controlling the senses.
Follow a Good Meditation Master
Not only will they assist you with the best techniques for zoning in, but you'll be able to continue learning and receive blessings from them as you go along.
Practice Your Yama-Nyamas
Yama-Nyamas are both practices of discipline. Yama is the forbidding discipline while niyama is recommending discipline. For example, don't eat too much and don't drink too much.
Reduce Feelings of Guilt
Forgive yourself in your daily life. You're human.
Do Good Deeds
To improve your meditation, it's pivotal that you practice daily good deeds, as this will help boost your overall moral and mental health.
Have a Strong Willpower And Motivation
These are key to keeping your meditation practice going strong when life gets hectic.