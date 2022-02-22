Ramp Up Your Meditation Practice With These 7 Tips from a Master Meditator

Por Karla Montalván Febrero 22, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Incorporating a meditation practice into your routine can significantly boost your health. People Chica has gathered seven tips to help optimize your practice from world renowned meditation master Yogmata Keiko Aikawa from Yogmata.com. 

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Keep Your House Clean

According to Aikawa, this is a secret meditation technique. For many, decluttering and cleaning their space can be a somewhat spiritual and gratifying experience.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

Practice Pranayama And Pratyahara

Credit: Getty Images

Pranayana is a breathing method to help control the mind and Pratyahara is a method for controlling the senses. 

3 de 7

Follow a Good Meditation Master

Credit: Getty Images

Not only will they assist you with the best techniques for zoning in, but you'll be able to continue learning and receive blessings from them as you go along. 

Anuncio

4 de 7

Practice Your Yama-Nyamas

Yama-Nyamas are both practices of discipline. Yama is the forbidding discipline while niyama is recommending discipline. For example, don't eat too much and don't drink too much. 

5 de 7

Reduce Feelings of Guilt

Credit: Getty Images

Forgive yourself in your daily life. You're human. 

6 de 7

Do Good Deeds

Credit: Getty Images

To improve your meditation, it's pivotal that you practice daily good deeds, as this will help boost your overall moral and mental health. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Have a Strong Willpower And Motivation

Credit: Getty Images

These are key to keeping your meditation practice going strong when life gets hectic.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván