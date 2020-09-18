Watch Anitta's "Me Gusta" Music Video With Cardi B and Myke Towers

Anitta's new music video "Me Gusta" with Cardi B and Myke Towers is pure fuego. Filmed in the picturesque streets of Salvador, Brazil (and directed by Daniel Russel), the clip shows the singer at a carnival-like street party, playing drums and dancing. There is also a runway for Anitta and Cardi B to show off their colorful outfits, along with other models of all sizes and shapes. Puerto Rican reggaetonero Myke Towers also joins the divas for a rap in Spanish, and the result is hypnotic.

The Brazilian singer talked to Apple Music about the hot new collaboration. "Everyone was very curious about who was going to join me and Myke Towers on it, and now they figured out it's Cardi B, everybody's freaking out, mostly here in Brazil," she said.

Anitta added that the music video was recorded last year in Brazil, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Having Cardi on the track meant the world to her. "When I heard her voice, I was dying," she admitted about the Dominican American rapper. "I love her."

Image zoom (Daniel Apuy/Getty Images)