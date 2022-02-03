The scholarship program is one of the largest committed to providing college scholarships and resources for Latinos.

McDonald's HACER Scholarship Teams Up With LatinX Teachers of TikTok to Help Latin Students Soar

McDonald's USA has teamed up with four TikTok educators to help the next generation of Latino students make their college dreams come true.

In partnership with Latino TikTokers Sofia Bella, Srta. Angel Fross, Natalie Stuart aka "Nattie Meets World" and Isaias Perez "The Latino Teacher," the HACER National Scholarship is awarding up to $100,000 toward education costs annually to students based on their academic achievement, financial need and level of community involvement.

TikTok education star Sofia Bella, who has more than 3.1 million followers, is joining the program to help Latino students apply for an opportunity to win one of the scholarship prizes. Bella has been a champion for education, believing it is the most "powerful tool."

McDonald's HACER Credit: Photo Courtesy of McDonald's HACER

"If I didn't make the decision to go to college, I wouldn't be where I am today," Bella tells People Chica. "Becoming a teacher was only the beginning of this journey.

The elementary school teacher decided to turn her TikTok platform into a virtual classroom to help expand her impact on children through an accessible medium.

"I realized that our future is in the hands of children, and I could change the world one class at a time," she explains. "TikTok allowed me to open up my classroom to the world and inspire others to do what they are passionate about, no matter what it is."

Through her partnership with McDonald's, Bella hopes students facing financial barriers will feel encouraged to apply and chase after their college dreams.

"I believe if we are going to stress to kids how important education is, we need to give everyone an equal opportunity. Many students in the Hispanic community are first generation high school graduates and college students," she says.

"By offering this scholarship, it is giving our community an opportunity to achieve their dreams without the stress of trying to balance school with work to pay for college," Bella continues.

In an effort to place Latino students at the forefront of their generation through education, McDonald's is providing opportunities to help Latinos make a difference, like their HACER Scholarship (HACER is short for Hispanic American Commitment to Education Resources).

Mcdonalds HACER Credit: Photo Courtesy of McDonald's HACER

"If it weren't for opportunities like these, college wouldn't have been possible for me," she adds. "The McDonald's HACER® National Scholarship is one of the largest programs in the country committed to college scholarships and resources for Hispanics, awarding THIRTY outstanding high school students annually!"