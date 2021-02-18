The McDonald's Crispy Chicken Hoodie Sold Out in Minutes

On Thursday, McDonald's gave fans an early taste of their crispy chicken sandwich with a limited-edition drop of hoodies priced at just $5, which sold out in minutes.

"We know fans can't wait for our new crispy chicken sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," David Tovar, vice president of U.S. communications, said in a statement. "We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu."

Along with the new sandwich, fans will receive a never-before-heard Tay Keith track on vinyl and a beige hoodie, which has a waveform design of Keith's song on one sleeve and a black-and-white print of the new sandwich on the back.

Image zoom Credit: McDonald's

"Those lucky enough to secure one can get their early taste of the crispy chicken sandwich at their local participating McDonald's starting Feb. 23," the company said. "Don't wait, because once they're gone, they're gone."

The new sandwich will be served three different ways: in its original form topped with pickles and on a potato roll; the spicy chicken sandwich, with a spicy pepper sauce; and the deluxe chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.