Watch the First Trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 3

On Monday, FX debuted the first trailer for the third season of Mayans M.C., premiering March 16 on FX. The new season picks up where the last one left off, with EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) having learned the truth about their mother's murder. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) is struggling to cope with the decisions he and his sons have made over the years.

Last season, the Reyes brothers also obtained a certificate of naturalization for their father — by blackmailing assistant district attorney Potter (Ray McKinnon) with their knowledge of his secret child. Potter, however, retaliated by separating Adelita (Carla Baratta) from her baby, who Potter confirmed was Angel's by using a DNA test.

Elsewhere in the Mayans universe, Miguel (Danny Pino) is still dealing with the death of his mother, though some of those around him question whether or not she really died by suicide. The Mayans are also planning revenge on Tijuana's Vatos Malditos.

"Ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead [Sons of Anarchy] member buried in the Mexican desert," showrunner and executive producer Elgin James told Entertainment Weekly of the new season. "This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."