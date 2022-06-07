In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the actress discussed how she incorporates activism into her everyday life and the greatest lessons she's learned from her co-stars on Mayans M.C.

Justina Adorno is tough as nails.

The Puerto Rican actress is not afraid to tackle a challenge whether on-screen in her roles on Mayans M.C. as Stephanie (Nails), the Netflix original series Seven Seconds, ABC's Grand Hotel or as a vegan and animal rights activist in her everyday life.

While filming the fourth season of the FX drama, the 31-year-old Bronx native had the opportunity to star alongside JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Edward James Olmos, in a role that has generated Emmy buzz for her and the show.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the actress discussed how her role as Nails has brought her to a point of reflection and how activism plays a big role in her life.

You are both an actress and a staunch advocate for animals and veganism. How do you blend your career with your activism?

That's a great question, and I'm so glad you brought it up because I feel like more than ever, I feel like I'm more of an activist than an actor. I bring that job with me to my other job. For instance, [in] hair [and] makeup, they know that all my products have to be vegan and cruelty-free and everyone respects it. I'm so grateful, especially on the set of Mayans, everyone understands the world, the culture and is super respectable.

I'll bring vegan snacks to set and it's hard for me not to talk about it. I learned this season [that] Edward James Olmos [is] also vegan. We nerded out. We were sharing restaurants and talking about our favorite vegan meals. I don't know. I think it's what makes me a little more unique in the industry, especially in the Latinx community, bringing that to my people and spreading the word and letting everyone know that we can also incorporate this kind of lifestyle into our art form. You know, it's really not that hard.

How did you find products that fit your vegan lifestyle and incorporate them into your everyday life?

When I was [a] vegetarian, I started looking at skin care products a little differently because my face is so sensitive. Everything about me—and about all of us—[is] sensitive. It's just depending on how aware you are of your own body, really what we put in and on ourselves. I started looking at cleaner products and then when I made a transition into veganism, I realized I did have a lot of products already. I was like, 'What's the cleanest? What's going to be better for my skin?'

Your role as Nails in Mayans M.C. is tough. She has to deal with the pressures of being a mother while dealing with a partner that is not fully committed. How do you prepare for a role like this, especially now that it's going into its fourth season?

Nails is very strong, but I also think she's the most relatable character. A lot of us, we're not in a biker gang, we're not out here being vigilantes, but a lot of us can relate to being in a relationship that isn't actually mutual. I feel like I have pulled from my own past relationships when it comes to that and seeing some family members and friends being in a situation where they were pregnant and they knew that it was going to be a very tough situation emotionally. That's pretty much where I pull from and I use a lot of music sometimes to get me in the mindset.

It was challenging, but also as a woman, it helped me prep for my own life. I started asking myself questions about pregnancy. Do I want to have kids? When should I have kids? What kind of partner do I absolutely need? And I was like, 'definitely not one like Angel. No, this is the red flag.'

Your character gets thrown a lot of curveballs. In real life, we get thrown curveballs all the time. What do you do to help you deal with these obstacles?

You know, for the most part, when life throws me a curveball, I act impulsively. I'm very reactive. I'm very much in the moment. Like, what's the best decision or what's going to make me feel good? And I think Nails is kind of like that. I think she has a pretty strong head on her shoulders and she's [in] survivor mode. I don't know if that's a healthy thing, but I'm like that, too. I'm like, 'what needs to be done? What's going to happen?' Life throws me this curveball, next step. I'm very impulsive with it. I think she's pretty much the same.

We're very different, but there are some similarities. She kinda is a reflection of me when I'm not most proud. We've all had experiences where we're in a relationship that we know is not working, and yet we're still there and that part of me, I don't like that we have in common. But she's also helped me grow and realize, 'okay, I deserve more.' So, it's beautiful that I've been fortunate to have characters that help me grow.

You are of Puerto Rican descent and grew up in the Bronx, which pieces of your culture do you bring into the roles you play? Have any of those influences helped you in working through Nails as a character?

Nails is a survivor and I feel like a lot of people in New York are survivors, specifically in the Bronx. You're there and you have to be aware of your surroundings. You have to get up, grind, hustle and fight through the chaos. I thrive in that kind of situation, I guess, because I've been surrounded by it and I've seen it a lot more, I think Nails is the same as well. As an artist, don't we all kind of thrive under pressure?

I feel like that's when it really takes them to gear, you have to start thinking fast and make it happen. I feel like being from the Bronx and having parents from the Bronx, they kind of instilled that in me, just being like, 'you have to be a leader, you have to be confident in your own choices, you have to know who you are and from a young age.'

Working on this show you've had the opportunity to work with amazing actors like JD Pardo, Edward James Olmos and Danny Pino. What is something you've learned from them during this time that you'll take with you beyond your role as Nails?

So much, so much. I mean, when it comes to JD, he is such a leader. He really has shown me, has set an example and set the bar so high of what being number one is on the call sheet. He's always so nice to everybody [and] has an impeccable essence of professionalism that he brings to the room, but he's also really fun and silly. So is Clay, [is] always so silly and he made sure that I, because I'm very playful and silly, felt like he allowed space for that to be in the room. But the whole cast is ridiculously silly. They're like a bunch of teenagers.