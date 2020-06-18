Guatemalan Mayan Ruins Might Become a Private Tourist Attraction Paid for By the U.S.

The area is already protected by a local program, though, so why is this American archaeologist getting involved?

The forest of El Mirador, Guatemala hides the ruins of a 2,000-year-old Mayan city, which could soon become a tourist attraction paid for by the United States. That might not sound like a bad thing, but as Vice News reports, it's not necessarily what people who live there want.

Dr. Richard Hansen, an American archeologist, has for 20 years been trying to build a private park in the area that would include hotels, restaurants, and a miniature train to transport tourists throughout the jungle. He claims the park would protect the ruins and surrounding forest, which is part of a UNESCO-designated site called the Maya Biosphere Reserve, but locals question his motives.

Image zoom Getty Images

The reserve already has a conservation model in place that allows nearby communities to live off the forest in return for protecting it from loggers and drug traffickers. That program has support from the U.S. Department of the Interior, USAID, and former Guatemalan governments, and has decreased deforestation rates in the area. If Hansen really wants to protect the area, then what's wrong with the program that's already working?