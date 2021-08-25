Maya and the Three Brings Together Legendary Latin Stars In Animated Series

Netflix is bringing a star-studded Latin cast to its new animated series Maya and the Three.

The streaming service released a cast list and the trailer of the nine-chapter series created and directed by Jorge Gutiérrez that includes Zoë Saldaña, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal and Rita Moreno.

The cast also includes Alfred Molina, Allen Maldonado, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Stephanie Beatriz, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, and Eric Bauza.

"From the visionary director of "The Book of Life" (@mexopolis) comes a mythical world of empires, gods, legends, and a warrior named Maya," Netflix posted on their Instagram. "Get ready for the animated event of the year @mayaandthe3."

The story blends Mayan, Aztec, and Inca mythology with hints of modern Caribbean culture.

The plot revolves around Maya (Saldaña) a rebellious warrior princess on the verge of celebrating her fifteenth birthday and coronation when the gods of the underworld reveal she is meant to forfeit her life to the god of war (Molina). If she doesn't, the whole world will suffer the consequences.

Maya refuses and embarks on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that says three great warriors will come to help her defeat the gods of the underworld and save humanity.