Maxwell Alejandro Frost Becomes First Gen Z Representative Elected to U.S. Congress

A new generation is coming to congress after Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost was elected to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District on November 8.

According to the Associated Press, Frost is the first member of Generation Z that has been elected to serve in the United States Congress.

Frost, who has a strong background in organizing, became an activist after the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2021 and has been an advocate for gun control and reform, serving as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, an advocacy group dedicated to gun control.

"History was made tonight," he tweeted. "We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress."

The 25 year old defeated Republican opponent Calvin Wimbish and succeeds Democratic representative Val Demings.

According to AP, Frost was the preferred candidate for the Orlando seat, which has remained favorably Democrat.

"Gun violence is an everyday occurrence, the Supreme Court has stripped away abortion rights, & affordable housing is in a crisis," he tweeted during his campaign. "We need bold leaders who will fight for transformational change. A leader who will fight for Orlando."

Frost brings a progressive point of view in areas of LGBTQ rights, gun control and the Green New Deal.