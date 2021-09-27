Playwright Matthew López First Latino to Win Tony Award for Best Play

"We have so many stories to tell; they are inside of us, aching to come out. Let us tell you our stories," López said.

Matthew López has made history as the first Latino to win the Tony Award for best play for "The Inheritance."

"This is the 74th Tony Awards, and yet I am only the first Latiné writer to win in this category. I say that ... to highlight the fact that the Latiné community is underrepresented in American theater, in New York theater, and most especially on Broadway," the Puerto-Rican playwright said on stage. "We constitute 19 percent of the United States population, and we represent about 2 percent of the playwrights having plays on Broadway in the last decade. This must change."

López's play had 11 Tony nominations and four total wins. He thanked "three queer men" in his acceptance speech for inspiring him to write the play.

"I wouldn't be standing here tonight if it weren't for the lives of three queer men: E.M. Forster, who started writing this play a century ago and who inspired me to become a writer. Terrence McNally, my friend and my mentor, who is the spiritual godfather of this play, who encouraged me to become a writer and who I know is right now watching with that impish smile on his face whispering in our ears, 'I told you so.' Miguel Piñero, the first Puerto Rican playwright to be produced on Broadway who opened the door for me and allowed me the opportunity to become a writer."

"The Inheritance" is a two-part play on gay culture during the wake of the AIDS epidemic. López was inspired by the book "Howard's End" by E.M. Forster.

"In writing 'The Inheritance,' I wanted to take my favorite novel and retell it in a way that its closeted author never felt free to do in his lifetime," López wrote in an op-ed piece for The New York Times. "I wanted to write a play that was true to my experience, my philosophy, my heart as a gay man who has enjoyed opportunities that were denied to Forster."

Matthew Lopez Credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The playwright, nephew of Broadway actor Priscilla López from the original cast of "A Chorus Line," called for more inclusion of Latinos in the theater industry.

"We (Latinos) are a vibrant community, reflecting a vast array of cultures, experiences, and yes, skin tones," he said. "We have so many stories to tell; they are inside of us, aching to come out. Let us tell you our stories."