This Lip Kit Includes an AOC-Level Red Lipstick, and It’s $8 During Amazon Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

True belleza obsessives understand that makeup doesn't have to be expensive to be worth wearing. Some of the most-loved beauty products on the market are actually pretty inexpensive — anyone remember J.Lo's budget-friendly Inglot makeup line? The latest well-priced beauty pick you need on your radar features a fall makeup staple: Matte liquid lipstick.

The lipsticks are formulated with naturally hydrating ingredients like vitamin E and beeswax, giving them staying power without the dreaded dried-out feeling matte lip devotees know too well. Beyond the AOC-worthy red, standout colors from the set include a frosty pale pink, a deep berry, and the perfect shade of dark brown.

Image zoom

Buy It! 10-Piece Matte Lipstick Lip Kit, $8.48 (orig. $11.88); amazon.com

Shoppers say every shade goes on velvety smooth, stays on all day, and doesn't budge once it's applied. "The colors are great, the finish is pretty, and the color is somewhat of a stain so it stayed on for a really long time without smearing or wearing off like my typical lipstick," one reviewer wrote. In other words, you have the green light to wear them underneath your face mask without worrying about smudging.

Others say that the lipsticks in the 10-Piece Matte Lipstick Lip Kit are even better than options sold at popular retailers. "I bought similar things in Sephora and these lipsticks are the same or better," wrote another reviewer. "If you need longevity, these are amazing."

Still not convinced? Take it from a fellow hispanohablante: "Estos labiales son realmente mate y duran varias horas."