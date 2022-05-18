There are endless benefits to masturbation. According to Healthline, masturbation can release sexual tension, ease period cramps, improve sleep and self-esteem, strengthen muscle tone in your pelvic and anal areas, improve sex with a partner and increase libido levels.

This yearly commemoration has been around since 1995 when it was founded in San Francisco by the Good Vibrations sex shop after former President Bill Clinton fired the Surgeon General at the time after she suggested masturbation should be taught as part of sexual education.