Maryland Councilwoman Claps Back at People Who Mocked Her Accent

Last week, during a virtual public hearing about Maryland's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for Latino and Black communities, two people made fun of Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro while she was speaking. The two people, a council employee and a contractor from the nonprofit Montgomery Community Media, were overheard on the Zoom call discussing Navarro's speech.

"I love how her accent comes out and pronounces words like she thinks they're pronounced. Like, she says 'represents' and 'hologram,'" the woman said, according to WZDC. "I heard 'hologram' and thought that was kind of interesting," a man said while laughing. "So cute," the woman responded.

Navarro is a Venezuelan immigrant who moved to the United States at age 10, moving back to her home country two years later and then coming back to the U.S. at 17. She told People that Montgomery County has a diverse population, with over 41 percent of the population speaking a language other than English.

Image zoom Credit: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"I want to make sure there will be structural and institutional changes as a result of what happened. What happens next will be the message that we send to this very diverse county," she said. "One gentleman shared with me, 'Well, if this happened to Councilmember Nancy Navarro, then what could I expect as a construction worker when I walk into a county office for assistance?' That, to me, is totally unacceptable. It's a message that I don't want us to perpetuate in this amazing county."

Navarro added that she is "absolutely" proud of her accent and it shows her history and journey. "It's so interesting because my husband is Haitian American and has his own accent, and our daughters were born and raised here, so we all sound a little different," she shared. "For us, celebrating our accents, incorporating our music, food, art, traditions — it creates this wonderful blend. And that's kind of the quintessential American story."

Image zoom Credit: Cheryl Diaz Meyer for The Washington Post via Getty Images

In a letter to Navarro, Montgomery Community Media CEO Nannette Hobson called the contractor's behavior "unacceptable."

"Participants in conversations like these intend to make the subject of the comments appear to be less than, while normalizing the language and behaviors of bigotry," she wrote. Hobson added that measures against the contractor "have been and will be taken" but did not explain what they were.