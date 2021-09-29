Marvel Comics Honors Latin Creators and Superheroes in Marvel's Voices: Comunidades

The new comic book series goes on sale on November 10 and will feature America Chávez, White Tiger, Nina the Conjuror, Ghost Rider, Risque, Sunspot and Spider-Girl.

Marvel Comics is releasing its latest Marvel's Voices series—this time commemorating Latin and Latinx creators in Marvel's Voices: Comunidades.

"These all-new stories will feature thrilling adventures of some of Marvel's most popular heroes while celebrating the range of their cultural heritage as told by fan-favorite writers and artists and those making their Marvel comics debut," the publishing company wrote on its website.

Previously, the company released Marvel's Voices: Legacy in honor of Black creators and heroes and Marvel's Voices: Pride to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This latest Voices series will feature several Latin superheroes like America Chávez, White Tiger, Nina the Conjuror, Ghost Rider, Risque, Sunspot and Spider-Girl.

"As Marvel's first Latinx Superhero, White Tiger holds such an integral and iconic status in comic book history, and it was an incredible honor and privilege to be able to write a story about him and the legendary Young Lords, revolutionary activists from the same era," said Daniel José Older, who authored Pa'lante Juntos with artist Germán Peralta. "I'm thrilled to be part of this amazing project along with so many incredible creators."

The series will also feature Latina superheroes in Just as Strange as You, starring Germán Aguilar & Eva Quintero of the Strange Academy.

"It's important for me that Latinas see themselves reflected back as smart and resourceful and brave and adventurous. Eva's character is very much informed by that and sending her to Strange Academy and off on an adventure with fellow Mexican student, Germán Aguilar was such a fun way to showcase both of their powers and the possibilities they hold," said writer Terry Blas. "She made a promise to Humberto/Reptil that she wouldn't stop learning magic until she knew how to find his parents and Comunidades kicks off the beginning of her journey to do that."