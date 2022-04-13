Marvel's First Transgender Character to be Latina or Afro-Latina

The character will be featured in the upcoming series Ironheart on Disney+.

After the release of the blockbuster hit Black Panther in 2018, Marvel Studios has continued to be at the forefront of diversity within its projects—having introduced its first openly gay superhero in the Eternals with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington.

The production studio has now put out an open casting call for one of its latest television projects, Ironheart.

Who are they looking for to fill the role? The studio is seeking a Black, Latina or Afro-Latina transgender woman between the ages of 18 and 22 to play a new Marvel character set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Ironheart Credit: Courtesy of Marvel

Previously, actor Zach Barack had appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home as Marvel's first transgender actor to play a role in one of their films.

According to a tweet by the studio in 2020, they had already cast actress Dominique Thorne for the series, and she will be making her debut appearance as inventor Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before the show is released.

"Coming soon to [Disney+], Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an original series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man," they shared.

Marvel studios Credit: Courtesy of Marvel

Ironheart is set to pack on female empowerment as in the comics Thorne's character is considered to be one of the brightest and most intelligence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additionally, the current casting call will introduce a character that will be "smart, confident, and with a mystical bent and unique sense of humor," reports POC Culture.

The publication says the character will be "unapologetically nerdy about things that excite her...even if they might be terrifying to others."

Marvel Studios continues to stand for inclusivity in its projects. The brand was among the few that denounced the "Don't Say Gay" legislation passed in the state of Florida in March 2022.

The legislation bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender issues with students in the classroom.