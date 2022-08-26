This martini cocktail will transport you to the 1930s and make all your vintage dreams come true.

Put Your Pinkies Up With this Chrysanthemum Vermouth Martini Recipe

Nothing can make you feel more bougie than sipping on a martini.

As our opportunities for refreshing cocktails dwindle as cooler weather rolls in, there's nothing better than adding a touch of vermouth to our lives.

This Chrysanthemum 1934 Savoy recipe brought to us by Rockwell Vermouth will surely do that. Add an orange twist, pour in a chilled glass and enjoy!

Vermouth Martini Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

3 dashes of Absinthe

1 oz of Benedictine

2 oz of Dry Vermouth

Garnish with an express orange peel

Preparation:

Add ice to a mixing glass. Combine all the ingredients. Stir for about 20-30 seconds. Strain into glass and garnish with an orange twist.