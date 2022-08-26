Put Your Pinkies Up With this Chrysanthemum Vermouth Martini Recipe

This martini cocktail will transport you to the 1930s and make all your vintage dreams come true.
Nothing can make you feel more bougie than sipping on a martini.

As our opportunities for refreshing cocktails dwindle as cooler weather rolls in, there's nothing better than adding a touch of vermouth to our lives.

This Chrysanthemum 1934 Savoy recipe brought to us by Rockwell Vermouth will surely do that. Add an orange twist, pour in a chilled glass and enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 3 dashes of Absinthe
  • 1 oz of Benedictine
  • 2 oz of Dry Vermouth
  • Garnish with an express orange peel

Preparation:

  1. Add ice to a mixing glass.
  2. Combine all the ingredients.
  3. Stir for about 20-30 seconds.
  4. Strain into glass and garnish with an orange twist.

You can find the original recipe here.

