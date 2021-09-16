Martha of Miami Honors Her Cubanidad and Latin Pride

The 32-year-old businesswoman gave an exclusive interview to People Chica on the second anniversary of the opening of her Bird Road storefront in South Florida.

Martha Valdés—better known as Martha of Miami— is sitting in the back room of her Cuban American themed boutique in Miami, La Tiendecita, which celebrated its second year anniversary on August 18.

When Valdés started her online boutique six years ago, she never imagined she'd be building an empire that represents Latin culture in Miami. Now, the Cuban American businesswoman is selling unique items such as t-shirts, pins, phone covers, stickers, bathing suits and, recently, Cuban flags of her own design in her Bird Road storefront.

"I've always enjoyed being creative and designing things," she tells People Chica. "I wanted to do my own business, and I started out with the piña colada [t-shirt]. I thought it was so funny and so personable—this is for our culture, for people in Miami. I loved it."

The 32-year-old turned a hobby into a space where the Cuban diaspora—and other Latin communities—could come and find items that help them feel closer to their roots.

"The transition from online [to] store really changed my perspective," she says. "Yes, online is the direction that everyone is going in now. I kind of did it backwards: I opened up online and then I opened up the store."

She tells the story of how she was drawn to the spot where La Tiendecita is located today: the storefront was once a woman's boutique she passed consistently but never went into. One weekend, she decided to visit it and realized the store had been closed, was now vacant and ready for a new business to take it over.

"I was always drawn to this spot. I was always saying, 'I'm going to go to that boutique,'" she says. When she saw the "For Lease" sign up —on what today is a unique spot decorated with a Cuba-themed mural signed by clients— she felt like "the universe was telling me, 'Pay attention to this.'"

The storefront has become a destination for Miami natives and those who have come to know the brand through social media. Every day, people come into the store and are delighted with the decorations, vibe and overall message, she says.

"People like to come in to see things and touch things and try things on," she says remembering how when she opened the doors two years ago, the line of people wrapped around the block.

After the political protests that erupted in Cuba on July 11, she realized the impact her work had on the diaspora. "It wasn't just the Cuban Americans [who] were coming through these doors, it was all Cubans, all ages. I've had people come in and tell me, 'Thank you so much for representing our culture without vulgarity and tackiness,'" she says. "It's just something beautiful that they want to wear and show their pride. Especially now with the movement, I've seen a lot more people come in and show off their support."

The "Patria y Vida" flags she sells are a new design: a Cuban flag accompanied with the map of the island and the phrases "Patria y Vida" and "Viva Cuba Libre." Valdes also hired a local artist to paint a mural on the storefront window and invited people to come in and write the names of loved ones, stories or phrases that connected them to people in Cuba.

"I had an older gentleman come with his daughter. She came inside and asked for a marker to write on the glass and told me, 'It's for my father, he doesn't want to come inside because just from looking at the store from the outside he got emotional," she remembers. "It made me emotional because he is super Cuban, you know, this man got emotional at seeing the santos, the Cuban shirts, the new flags I'm selling."

Valdés comes from a family of business owners; her parents own the popular Miami store Valsan. "I was always surrounded by entrepreneurship —and what a great example that it was my father, and my mother, my sisters too," she adds.

The decision to leave the family business to start her own was challenging; she struggled with creating her path while respecting her family's legacy. Her parents, however, fully supported her work.

"Two years into doing this on the side, [it] really took off. My business kept expanding [with] more designs, people were loving it, you know?" she adds. "Just the concept of Martha of Miami, which is for the culture, for Miami, being Hispanic, Latino, being able to represent something."

As she continues building her empire, she hopes her story will inspire other female entrepreneurs. "Very easily, years ago, I could've said, 'You know what? I give up.' But I wanted my business to succeed. I knew that I could do it. I just needed time. It's taken 6 years, but I didn't give up," she says smiling. "Don't give up. I've seen a lot of businesses come and go. Starting new and then fade away because they've given up. It's hard, it's not easy to start a business and believe your business is going to be successful, or not. You don't know."