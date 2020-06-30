Google Pays Tribute to LGBTQ Activist Marsha P. Johnson

To commemorate the end of Pride Month, Google dedicated their Doodle to the late LGBTQ activist Marsha P. Johnson. The Doodle, illustrated by Los Angeles–based artist Rob Gilliam, celebrates Johnson, who was one of the key leaders of the 1969 Stonewall uprising. In 1970, she founded the Street Transvestite (now Transgender) Action Revolutionaries (STAR) with fellow transgender activist Sylvia Rivera. STAR was the first organization in the U.S. to be led by a trans woman of color; the group also opened North America’s first shelter for LGBTQ youth.

Last year, the New Jersey native was honored as a grand marshal of the New York City Pride March. "For so long, Marsha’s history has only been heralded by the LGBTQ community," Elle Hearns, founder and executive director of the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, told Google. "Today’s Doodle will help teach her story to many more around the world, and about the work that has been historically ignored and often purposely left out of history books. Today’s Doodle of Marsha reminds people that Black and LGBTQ+ history is bigger than just a month; it is something to be honored every single day."