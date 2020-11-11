Jennifer Lopez and Maluma's Movie Marry Me Reschedules Release Date

The release date for Jennifer Lopez's upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me has been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Universal originally planned to release the movie next year on Valentine's Day weekend, but has now announced the film will premiere three months later on May 14.

In the movie, Lopez plays a music superstar who marries a complete stranger (played by Owen Wilson) during one of her concerts after finding out that her boyfriend (played by Maluma) is cheating on her. Last fall, the stars filmed some of the on-stage scenes at one of Maluma's concerts at Madison Square Garden. The cast also includes Sarah Silverman, Jameela Jamil, and Jimmy Fallon.

The movie's change of release date comes just before the virtual ceremony for WSJ Magazine's Innovators Awards, where J.Lo will be honored with the Pop Culture Innovator of the Year award by her co-star Maluma. "Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed, I will never be done," Lopez says in her acceptance video. "Every day, I'm trying to be a better version of myself."