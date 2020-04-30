Mario Lopez Is Launching a Menudo-Inspired Boy Band Show

Mario Lopez is looking for the next Menudo! The iconic Puerto Rican boy band — which launched Ricky Martin to stardom when he was a teen — had a unique and lasting impact on pop culture. Formed in 1977 by producer Edgardo Díaz, the band became a worldwide phenomenon in the 1980s, selling 60 million copies of its records and releasing two films. Jennifer Lopez was a sworn fan of the band and says she grew up listening to Menudo and crushing on Charlie Massó.

Image zoom Photo by Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Puerto Rican singer Draco Rosa was also part of the boy band, which was a point of reference for the new Latinx group CNCO, mentored by Ricky Martin in the Univision reality show La Banda. Now Mario, the host of Access Hollywood, will be the executive producer of a new reality show looking for the next Menudo. The show's release date has not been announced yet.

Image zoom (Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The former Saved By the Bell actor, 46, says the show will be named Menudo after the iconic Latinx band that ended its successful run in 2009. “I grew up as a huge fan of Menudo, and I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this iconic band back to the world,” Lopez told Variety. It hasn't been revealed whether Ricky Martin or other former Menudo members will be part of the show. "Thrilled about this project, we’re making music history. Stay tuned," Mario wrote on Instagram.